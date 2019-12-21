Global  

Everton vs Arsenal confirmed teams: Lacazette and Pepe on the bench for Freddie Ljungberg’s final game as caretaker manager

talkSPORT Saturday, 21 December 2019 ()
Alexandre Lacazette and Nicolas Pepe have been left on the bench as Arsenal named a youthful side to face Everton on Saturday. The match is the last game in caretaker charge for Freddie Ljungberg before Mikel Arteta takes over as permanent boss. Shortly before kick-off, Everton announced Carlo Ancelotti would be their new manager. Everton […]
News video: Everton and Arsenal draw 0-0 in front of new bosses Ancelotti and Arteta

Everton and Arsenal draw 0-0 in front of new bosses Ancelotti and Arteta 01:56

 Everton and Arsenal battle to 0-0 draw with new managers Carlo Ancelotti and Mikel Arteta in attendance

Arsenal team news: Mesut Ozil dropped by Freddie Ljungberg vs Everton as new manager Mikel Arteta watches from the stands

Ozil is one of five changes made by the Swede in his final match in charge as caretaker boss
Independent

'Make us proud' - Arsenal fans react to Freddie Ljungberg's team selection vs Everton

'Make us proud' - Arsenal fans react to Freddie Ljungberg's team selection vs EvertonEmile Smith Rowe will start in Freddie Ljungberg's final game as Arsenal's interim head coach against Everton
Football.london


RBMersey

Royal Blue Mersey Two listless teams, developing Kean and Big Dunc’s tenure as manager: Three thoughts from Everton’s draw against Ar… https://t.co/kDYPg6TIaF 5 days ago

eurofootb

Football News Everton vs Arsenal confirmed teams: Lacazette and Pepe on the bench while Ozil left out of squad https://t.co/7BfTWNc8aH 6 days ago

TOFnews

Toffee News [Teams] Everton vs Arsenal: Confirmed line-ups from Goodison Park - https://t.co/cotlPI1Of7 #EvertonFC #EFC 6 days ago

iLiverpoolApp

Liverpool News 365 Football Talk: [Teams] Everton vs Arsenal: Confirmed line-ups from Goodison Park https://t.co/5SbP01uFCv #lfc #ynwa https://t.co/Vv4bZxM3vi 6 days ago

iEvertonApp

Everton News 365 Football Talk: [Teams] Everton vs Arsenal: Confirmed line-ups from Goodison Park https://t.co/N5UdFBmHGt #efc #coyb https://t.co/b4Sf5iVp3k 6 days ago

FootballTalk1

Football Talk [Teams] Everton vs Arsenal: Confirmed line-ups from Goodison Park - https://t.co/qWfOQY5aoK https://t.co/DjD3MESAUl 6 days ago

