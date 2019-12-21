Shan Masood, Abid Ali script Pak's second-highest opening stand in Tests Saturday, 21 December 2019 ( 1 hour ago )

Karachi [Pakistan], Dec 21 (ANI): Openers Shan Masood and Abid Ali on Saturday scripted Pakistan's second-highest opening partnership in the longest format of the game. 👓 View full article

