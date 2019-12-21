Global  

Carlo Ancelotti confirms Duncan Ferguson role as Everton manager's first words emerge

Daily Star Saturday, 21 December 2019 ()
Carlo Ancelotti confirms Duncan Ferguson role as Everton manager's first words emergeCarlo Ancelotti is Everton's new manager and will retain Duncan Ferguson as part of his coaching staff as he looks to build on the passion inject by the former Toffee
Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published < > Embed
News video: One last pay day for Ancelotti?

One last pay day for Ancelotti? 01:33

 Kris Boyd and Darren Bent have contrasting opinions on Carlo Ancelotti's potential appointment as Everton manager, with Boyd thinking this could be one 'final pay day' for the Italian.

