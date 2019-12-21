Carlo Ancelotti confirms Duncan Ferguson role as Everton manager's first words emerge
Saturday, 21 December 2019 ()
Carlo Ancelotti is Everton's new manager and will retain Duncan Ferguson as part of his coaching staff as he looks to build on the passion inject by the former Toffee
Kris Boyd and Darren Bent have contrasting opinions on Carlo Ancelotti's potential appointment as Everton manager, with Boyd thinking this could be one 'final pay day' for the Italian.
