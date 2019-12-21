Carlo Ancelotti confirms Duncan Ferguson role as Everton manager's first words emerge Saturday, 21 December 2019 ( 2 hours ago )

Carlo Ancelotti is Everton's new manager and will retain Duncan Ferguson as part of his coaching staff as he looks to build on the passion inject by the former Toffee Carlo Ancelotti is Everton's new manager and will retain Duncan Ferguson as part of his coaching staff as he looks to build on the passion inject by the former Toffee 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend 1 day ago < > Embed Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published One last pay day for Ancelotti? 01:33 Kris Boyd and Darren Bent have contrasting opinions on Carlo Ancelotti's potential appointment as Everton manager, with Boyd thinking this could be one 'final pay day' for the Italian. You Might Like

Tweets about this