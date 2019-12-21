Big Bash League Scoreboard Saturday, 21 December 2019 ( 2 hours ago )

Dec 21 (OPTA) - Scoreboard at close of play of match 7 between Perth Scorchers and Melbourne Renegades on Saturday at Perth, Australia Perth Scorchers win by 11 runs Perth Scorchers 1st innings Liam Livingstone c Aaron Finch b Richard Gleeson 29 Josh Inglis c Daniel Christian b Kane Richardson 14 Cameron Bancroft c Daniel Christian b Kane Richardson 51 Ashton Turner c Harry Gurney b Kane Richardson 36 Mitchell Marsh Not Out 👓 View full article

