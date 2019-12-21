Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Daley Blind diagnosed with inflammation of the heart muscle

SoccerNews.com Saturday, 21 December 2019 ()
Netherlands international Daley Blind has been diagnosed with inflammation of the heart muscle, Ajax have announced. The former Manchester United defender suffered from dizziness in Ajax’s Champions League defeat against Valencia on December 10. Although Blind completed that game, he has not played since and was last week ruled out of his club’s remaining matches in 2019. […]

The post Daley Blind diagnosed with inflammation of the heart muscle appeared first on Soccer News.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.