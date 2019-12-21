Daley Blind diagnosed with inflammation of the heart muscle

Saturday, 21 December 2019 ( 1 hour ago )

Netherlands international Daley Blind has been diagnosed with inflammation of the heart muscle, Ajax have announced. The former Manchester United defender suffered from dizziness in Ajax’s Champions League defeat against Valencia on December 10. Although Blind completed that game, he has not played since and was last week ruled out of his club’s remaining matches in 2019. […]



