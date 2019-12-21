Global  

When I say I am open, I am open – Pochettino admits he would have considered Arsenal job

SoccerNews.com Saturday, 21 December 2019 ()
Mauricio Pochettino has admitted he would have considered taking the Arsenal job if he had been approached, despite his “love” for former club Tottenham. The 47-year-old was sacked by Tottenham on November 19 after a difficult start to the season, with Jose Mourinho brought in as his replacement the following day. He returned to his […]

The post When I say I am open, I am open – Pochettino admits he would have considered Arsenal job appeared first on Soccer News.
