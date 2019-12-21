Carlo Ancelotti and Mikel Arteta watch dreary stalemate as Arsenal and Everton share spoils at Goodison Park
Saturday, 21 December 2019 () Carlo Ancelotti and Mikel Arteta watched on from the stands as Everton and Arsenal fought out a dreary 0-0 stalemate at Goodison Park. Both managers were appointed this week but they were powerless to inspire any creativity from their players in a match where you could count the number of clean cut chances on one […]
Arsenal have announced the appointment of former Manchester City assistant Mikel Arteta as their new head coach. The 37-year-old Spaniard, a former Gunners captain, has agreed a three-and-a-half-year contract to succeed Unai Emery, who was sacked last month.