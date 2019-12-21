Carlo Ancelotti and Mikel Arteta watch dreary stalemate as Arsenal and Everton share spoils at Goodison Park Saturday, 21 December 2019 ( 26 minutes ago )

Carlo Ancelotti and Mikel Arteta watched on from the stands as Everton and Arsenal fought out a dreary 0-0 stalemate at Goodison Park. Both managers were appointed this week but they were powerless to inspire any creativity from their players in a match where you could count the number of clean cut chances on one […] 👓 View full article

