Gunners' away supporters send message to Arsenal Fan TV during clash against Everton

Saturday, 21 December 2019 ( 2 hours ago )

Arsenal supporters at the Premier League clash against Everton at Goodison Park sent a message to controversial YouTube channel Arsenal Fan TV 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

18 hours ago < > Embed Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published Premier League match preview: Everton v Arsenal 01:08 Managerless Everton face an Arsenal side who have recently appointed Mikel Arteta as their new head coach in the pre-Christmas Premier League clash.