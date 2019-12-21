Global  

Everton 0-0 Arsenal: Carlo Ancelotti & Mikel Arteta watch goalless draw from stands

BBC Sport Saturday, 21 December 2019 ()
New Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti and Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta, appointed on Friday, watch from the stands as the two teams play out an uneventful goalless draw at Goodison Park.
News video: 'Arteta will be ruthless at Arsenal'

'Arteta will be ruthless at Arsenal' 01:54

 Alan Smith feels Mikel Arteta will be a 'ruthless' Arsenal head coach and will not be bothered by player reputations.

