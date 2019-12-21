Global  

Mauricio Pochettino refuses to rule out return to Premier League despite connection with Tottenham

talkSPORT Saturday, 21 December 2019 ()
Mauricio Pochettino has hinted he would be open to moving to another Premier League club in the near future despite his emotional connection with Tottenham. The Argentine boss worked wonders for Spurs, guiding the club to their first ever Champions League final last season. “After five and a half years in Tottenham it is a […]
News video: Tottenham: A look back at 2019

Tottenham: A look back at 2019 00:49

 A look back at Tottenham's roller coaster 2019, which included a change of manager and a European final. Mauricio Pochettino was on the verge of history by guiding Spurs to the Champions League final but they were unsuccessful and he was sacked six months later and replaced by Jose Mourinho.

