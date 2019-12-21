Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

North Carolina vs. UCLA: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

CBS Sports Saturday, 21 December 2019 ()
How to watch North Carolina vs. UCLA basketball game
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

2ThumbzApps4UNC

UNC Apps by 2Thumbz UNC vs. UCLA: Three Things to Watch https://t.co/bfGaATndHt https://t.co/CRW1y3W2OC 1 hour ago

tarheelblog

Tar Heel Blog Here are three things to watch today as #UNC tries to break a losing streak with a game against UCLA… https://t.co/VcVpkzbAgU 2 hours ago

CBSSportsCBB

CBS Sports CBB RT @GaryParrishCBS: I’ll be previewing today's @CBSSports Classic — North Carolina vs. UCLA and Ohio State vs. Kentucky — live from Las Veg… 2 hours ago

GaryParrishCBS

Gary Parrish I’ll be previewing today's @CBSSports Classic — North Carolina vs. UCLA and Ohio State vs. Kentucky — live from Las… https://t.co/1OJ9xAxKCJ 2 hours ago

NCAAHoops247

🏀NCAAHoops24/7 Games to Watch - Saturday, December 21, 2019: North Carolina vs. UCLA {Las Vegas, NV) 3:00 ET CBS Belmont vs. Ala… https://t.co/jJHLTnRDR3 4 hours ago

nanajoyner

janice joyner RT @InsideCarolina: Roy Williams spoke to reporters following #UNC's practice in Las Vegas on Friday afternoon before his team's matchup wi… 6 hours ago

InsideCarolina

InsideCarolina Roy Williams spoke to reporters following #UNC's practice in Las Vegas on Friday afternoon before his team's matchu… https://t.co/8YVr4GmqVk 18 hours ago

LuxeApartments_

The Luxe, Apartments at Ridgedale RT @LuxeApartments_: 2019 CBS Sports Classic: Matchups, Key Players And How To Watch https://t.co/KFgfViV1jg https://t.co/GK9rXYhM1J 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.