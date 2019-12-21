Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Guardiola: You can have a very good season without winning trophies

SoccerNews.com Saturday, 21 December 2019 ()
Pep Guardiola has said the success of clubs should not be determined solely by trophies, as he acknowledged Manchester City “cannot win all of the time”. City appear almost certain to relinquish their Premier League title this season, having fallen 14 points behind runaway leaders Liverpool ahead of Saturday’s clash with second-placed Leicester City. While Guardiola’s […]

The post Guardiola: You can have a very good season without winning trophies appeared first on Soccer News.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

GoalcomKenya

Goal Kenya Guardiola: You can have a very good season without winning trophies https://t.co/T0Tw2N4aq5 https://t.co/xaKJy4z0ER 16 minutes ago

goal_ghana

Goal Ghana Guardiola: You can have a very good season without winning trophies https://t.co/jaQf1xnVfq https://t.co/HX9vuRbQSF 16 minutes ago

SK_Football

Sportskeeda Football Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says it is wrong to send the message that clubs can only be happy if they are wi… https://t.co/z3StHQ6rD4 1 hour ago

Fernlikethetre1

Fernlikethetree @kingNyamu @DanThomasESPN Interesting, those 3 right there are excellent managers, I have to admit, if you are the… https://t.co/jQo94cLb2F 19 hours ago

4TheArsenal_

4 The Arsenal That's Poch, Guardiola and Wenger that have all predicted that Arteta would be a top manager. Of course predictions… https://t.co/R7xjYa37HK 1 day ago

lexyboi4

Alex @FootyAccums Everton got a good squad jus not bein used right an he will probably get more money to spend so it wil… https://t.co/xuVeKDJ05V 4 days ago

GeorgeMakubalo

George Makubalo @SkyKaveh #Arteta is a big risk owing to his limited managerial experience. But the positives are that he knows the… https://t.co/gZU4pHwp4D 4 days ago

Maxi_Gooner

〽️ Guardiola, Arsène Wenger, Pochettino, Fernandinho, Gabriel Jesus, Sterling, Sane, KDB have publicly spent good word… https://t.co/bH8CMeEMEo 5 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.