Guardiola: You can have a very good season without winning trophies
Saturday, 21 December 2019 () Pep Guardiola has said the success of clubs should not be determined solely by trophies, as he acknowledged Manchester City “cannot win all of the time”. City appear almost certain to relinquish their Premier League title this season, having fallen 14 points behind runaway leaders Liverpool ahead of Saturday’s clash with second-placed Leicester City. While Guardiola’s […]
