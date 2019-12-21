Global  

Everton 0-0 Arsenal: Ancelotti and Arteta watch dire draw

Carlo Ancelotti and Mikel Arteta watched new clubs Everton and Arsenal play out a low-quality 0-0 draw at Goodison Park on Saturday. Ancelotti’s appointment was confirmed by Everton just over an hour prior to kick-off and the former Real Madrid and Chelsea head coach will likely have been happier than new Gunners boss Arteta by what […]

News video: Arteta ready to be ruthless as he looks to ‘change the energy’ at Arsenal

Arteta ready to be ruthless as he looks to ‘change the energy’ at Arsenal 01:30

 Mikel Arteta has warned his Arsenal players they need to shape up or ship out as he looks to make an impact as the club’s new head coach. The 37-year-old left the coaching staff at Manchester City to take the managerial job at the Emirates Stadium on a three-and-a-half year deal.

