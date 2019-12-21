Everton 0-0 Arsenal: Ancelotti and Arteta watch dire draw

Saturday, 21 December 2019 ( 3 hours ago )

Carlo Ancelotti and Mikel Arteta watched new clubs Everton and Arsenal play out a low-quality 0-0 draw at Goodison Park on Saturday. Ancelotti’s appointment was confirmed by Everton just over an hour prior to kick-off and the former Real Madrid and Chelsea head coach will likely have been happier than new Gunners boss Arteta by what […]



