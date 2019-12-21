Everton 0-0 Arsenal: Ancelotti and Arteta watch dire draw
Saturday, 21 December 2019 () Carlo Ancelotti and Mikel Arteta watched new clubs Everton and Arsenal play out a low-quality 0-0 draw at Goodison Park on Saturday. Ancelotti’s appointment was confirmed by Everton just over an hour prior to kick-off and the former Real Madrid and Chelsea head coach will likely have been happier than new Gunners boss Arteta by what […]
Mikel Arteta has warned his Arsenal players they need to shape up or ship out as he looks to make an impact as the club’s new head coach. The 37-year-old left the coaching staff at Manchester City to take the managerial job at the Emirates Stadium on a three-and-a-half year deal.
