Cenk Tosun snubs Duncan Ferguson and storms down the tunnel after Everton interim boss hauls off ANOTHER substitute

talkSPORT Saturday, 21 December 2019 ()
Cenk Tosun was fuming after Duncan Ferguson brought him off during Everton’s 0-0 draw with Arsenal. For the second consecutive week, the interim boss substituted a substitute following Moise Kean’s controversial withdrawal at Old Trafford last weekend. Moise Kean returns! For the second game in a row Duncan Ferguson takes off a substitute. Carlo Ancelotti […]
 Everton interim boss Duncan Ferguson says it would be fantastic to work under a top manager and is 'not pushing' for a full-time manager's role of his own.

