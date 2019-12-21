Cenk Tosun snubs Duncan Ferguson and storms down the tunnel after Everton interim boss hauls off ANOTHER substitute Saturday, 21 December 2019 ( 1 hour ago )

Cenk Tosun was fuming after Duncan Ferguson brought him off during Everton’s 0-0 draw with Arsenal. For the second consecutive week, the interim boss substituted a substitute following Moise Kean’s controversial withdrawal at Old Trafford last weekend. Moise Kean returns! For the second game in a row Duncan Ferguson takes off a substitute. Carlo Ancelotti […] 👓 View full article

Embed Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published Ferguson 'not pushing' for top job 01:16 Everton interim boss Duncan Ferguson says it would be fantastic to work under a top manager and is 'not pushing' for a full-time manager's role of his own.

