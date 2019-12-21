CAA protests: Delhi police conducts flag march

Saturday, 21 December 2019 ( 2 days ago )

On Saturday, multiple protests were held amid heavy police deployment against Citizenship Act at India Gate, Jamia Millia Islamia, Rajghat, UP Bhawan. Earlier in the day, police and paramilitary personnel carried out a flag march in northeast Delhi's Seemapuri and Seelampur which recently witnessed violent protests. Police said no untoward incident was reported. 👓 View full article

