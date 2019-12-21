Global  

CAA protests: Delhi police conducts flag march

IndiaTimes Saturday, 21 December 2019 ()
On Saturday, multiple protests were held amid heavy police deployment against Citizenship Act at India Gate, Jamia Millia Islamia, Rajghat, UP Bhawan. Earlier in the day, police and paramilitary personnel carried out a flag march in northeast Delhi's Seemapuri and Seelampur which recently witnessed violent protests. Police said no untoward incident was reported.
