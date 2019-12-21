Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Follow Liverpool’s bid for Club World Cup glory v Flamengo via our Live Centre

Team Talk Saturday, 21 December 2019 ()
Keep up with the action with our Live Centre as Liverpool and Flamengo bid to be named the best club side in the world.

The post Follow Liverpool’s bid for Club World Cup glory v Flamengo via our Live Centre appeared first on teamtalk.com.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: euronews (in English) - Published < > Embed
News video: Liverpool wins its first ever Club World Cup football title

Liverpool wins its first ever Club World Cup football title 00:30

 Liverpool defeats Brazilian team, Flamengo, to win its first ever Club World Cup football title View on euronews

You Might Like


Tweets about this

jfporterhuertas

Jan Huertas RT @StephenWalters: It’s official!!...Liverpool are now the greatest footballing club team in the world!!🥊♥️.What an unbelievable achieveme… 26 minutes ago

madden_phil

Phil Madden RT @IndyFootball: KICK-OFF! Follow extra-time live! #ClubWorldCup2019 https://t.co/QH7Eg9C8QN 34 minutes ago

suzannemwatson1

Suzanne Watson RT @LivEchoLFC: LIVERPOOL ARE WORLD CHAMPIONS! 🏆 Analysis and reaction to follow.. https://t.co/fBs3NO8zqx 36 minutes ago

NanaOnaana

NANA RT @thisisanfield: LFC sub: Origi on for Firmino. 105 mins. https://t.co/Q5BRW7Jgqq 1 hour ago

PeaksLfc

Stacey Peaks LFC What a year it’s been being a Liverpool fan champions league super cup and now fifa club World Cup trophy 🏆 proud… https://t.co/4w14aItgs6 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.