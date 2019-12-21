Global  

Norwich 1-2 Wolves: Raul Jimenez scores late winner at Carrow Road

BBC Sport Saturday, 21 December 2019 ()
Raul Jimenez scores his 16th goal of the season as Wolves come from behind to beat Norwich 2-1 at Carrow Road.
'Jimenez dedicates every day to Wolves' [Video]'Jimenez dedicates every day to Wolves'

Nuno Espirito Santo says Raul Jimenez remains 'dedicated' to Wolves despite the striker telling the Spanish press 'I always have to seek something more'.

Norwich 1 Wolves 2 - Report

Raul Jimenez's 16th goal of the season fired Wolves to a 2-1 victory at Carrow Road in a game that lived up to the football cliche of a tale of two halves.
Wolves player ratings: Patricio in inspired form as Traore shows his class against Norwich

Wolves player ratings: Patricio in inspired form as Traore shows his class against NorwichNorwich City 1-2 Wolverhampton Wanderers | Ben Husband rates the Wolves players after they secured three points on the road in a tight games against the Canaries...
