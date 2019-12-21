Norwich 1-2 Wolves: Raul Jimenez scores late winner at Carrow Road

Raul Jimenez scores his 16th goal of the season as Wolves come from behind to beat Norwich 2-1 at Carrow Road.

Recent related news from verified sources Norwich 1 Wolves 2 - Report Raul Jimenez's 16th goal of the season fired Wolves to a 2-1 victory at Carrow Road in a game that lived up to the football cliche of a tale of two halves.

Wolves player ratings: Patricio in inspired form as Traore shows his class against Norwich Norwich City 1-2 Wolverhampton Wanderers | Ben Husband rates the Wolves players after they secured three points on the road in a tight games against the Canaries...

