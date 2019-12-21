Global  

Ings double helps Southampton sink Aston Villa

FOX Sports Saturday, 21 December 2019 ()
Ings double helps Southampton sink Aston VillaDanny Ings scored twice as Southampton climbed out of the Premier League relegation zone with a 3-1 win over Aston Villa
News video: Hasenhuttl: Happy for Ings

Hasenhuttl: Happy for Ings 02:20

 Ralph Hasenhüttl praised Danny Ings for his performance and work ethic after he scored twice in Southampton's 3-1 win at Aston Villa.

