Boxing news: Fans throw food and drink into ring as Julio Cesar Chavez Jr quits in fight with Daniel Jacobs

talkSPORT Saturday, 21 December 2019 ()
Fans pelted Julio Cesar Chavez Jr with objects after he quit in his fight with Daniel Jacobs on Friday. The 33-year-old threw in the towel after the fifth round of his bout with his American opponent. The crowd in Phoenix, Arizona, were outraged and even threw food and drink into the ring. Chavez Jr initially […]
