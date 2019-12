Martin Peters: England, West Ham and Tottenham legend – and 1966 World Cup final goalscorer – dies aged 76 Saturday, 21 December 2019 ( 18 minutes ago )

Martin Peters, one of England’s 1966 World Cup-winning heroes, has passed away at the age of 76. The West Ham and Tottenham legend, who scored England’s second goal of their 4-2 final victory over West Germany at Wembley, sadly died on Saturday following a long battle against Alzheimer’s disease. Peters, whose passing was announced by […] 👓 View full article

