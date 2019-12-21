Monterrey 2-2 Al-Hilal (4-3 on penalties): Cardenas the hero as Mexican club seal third-place finish

Saturday, 21 December 2019 ( 1 week ago )

Goalkeeper Luis Cardenas saved two penalties and scored the decisive spot-kick as Monterrey beat Al-Hilal 4-3 in a shoot-out to finish third at the Club World Cup after a 2-2 draw in normal time. Carlos Eduardo gave Al-Hilal the lead with the only goal of the first half, but a weakened Monterrey side hit back […]



