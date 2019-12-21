Global  

Monterrey 2-2 Al-Hilal (4-3 on penalties): Cardenas the hero as Mexican club seal third-place finish

Goalkeeper Luis Cardenas saved two penalties and scored the decisive spot-kick as Monterrey beat Al-Hilal 4-3 in a shoot-out to finish third at the Club World Cup after a 2-2 draw in normal time. Carlos Eduardo gave Al-Hilal the lead with the only goal of the first half, but a weakened Monterrey side hit back […]

News video: Monterrey proud of side despite 2-1 loss to Liverpool

Monterrey proud of side despite 2-1 loss to Liverpool 00:45

 Monterrey coach Antonio Mohamed says he is proud of his side despite losing 2-1 to Liverpool in there Club World Cup semi-final.

Fifa Club World Cup: Monterrey beat Al-Hilal on penalties in third-place play-off

Monterrey goalkeeper Luis Cardenas scores the winning penalty as they beat Al-Hilal to finish third at the Fifa Club World Cup in Qatar
BBC Sport

Cardenas shines as Monterrey clinch bronze in shoot-out

(MENAFN - The Peninsula) Armstrong Vas | The Peninsula Goalkeeper Luis Cardenas emerged as a hero for Mexico's Monterrey to help them finish third at the FIFA...
MENAFN.com


