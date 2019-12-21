Saturday, 21 December 2019 ( 1 week ago )

Virgil van Dijk will start for Liverpool in the Club World Cup final against Flamengo in Doha on Saturday. The Netherlands star sat out the 2-1 semi-final win over Monterrey after falling ill, meaning Jordan Henderson started at centre-back alongside Joe Gomez. Van Dijk returns for the match at Khalifa International Stadium, though, while Trent Alexander-Arnold also […]



The post Van Dijk starts for Liverpool in Club World Cup final appeared first on Soccer News. 👓 View full article

