Van Dijk starts for Liverpool in Club World Cup final
Saturday, 21 December 2019 () Virgil van Dijk will start for Liverpool in the Club World Cup final against Flamengo in Doha on Saturday. The Netherlands star sat out the 2-1 semi-final win over Monterrey after falling ill, meaning Jordan Henderson started at centre-back alongside Joe Gomez. Van Dijk returns for the match at Khalifa International Stadium, though, while Trent Alexander-Arnold also […]
Liverpool touch down at home after victory in the Club World Cup. The 1-0 extra-time victory over Flamengo in Doha saw the Reds win the one trophy available to them which they had not previously won. They return home actually in a stronger position than they left, with Manchester City's victory over...