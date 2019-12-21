Global  

Van Dijk starts for Liverpool in Club World Cup final

Saturday, 21 December 2019
Virgil van Dijk will start for Liverpool in the Club World Cup final against Flamengo in Doha on Saturday. The Netherlands star sat out the 2-1 semi-final win over Monterrey after falling ill, meaning Jordan Henderson started at centre-back alongside Joe Gomez. Van Dijk returns for the match at Khalifa International Stadium, though, while Trent Alexander-Arnold also […]

News video: Liverpool arrive at home after victory in the Club World Cup

Liverpool arrive at home after victory in the Club World Cup 00:51

 Liverpool touch down at home after victory in the Club World Cup. The 1-0 extra-time victory over Flamengo in Doha saw the Reds win the one trophy available to them which they had not previously won. They return home actually in a stronger position than they left, with Manchester City's victory over...

