Messi, Suárez, Griezmann score as Barcelona routs Alavés Saturday, 21 December 2019 ( 2 hours ago )

Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez and Antoine Griezmann scored a goal each as Barcelona comfortably beat Alavés 4-1 to keep the Spanish league lead Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez and Antoine Griezmann scored a goal each as Barcelona comfortably beat Alavés 4-1 to keep the Spanish league lead 👓 View full article

