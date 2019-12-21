Global  

Messi, Suárez, Griezmann score as Barcelona routs Alavés

FOX Sports Saturday, 21 December 2019 ()
Messi, Suárez, Griezmann score as Barcelona routs AlavésLionel Messi, Luis Suárez and Antoine Griezmann scored a goal each as Barcelona comfortably beat Alavés 4-1 to keep the Spanish league lead
habi6z

Habeeb RT @Messilizer: Messi gives Suaréz the penalty, as he and Griezmann were already on the score-sheet. 23 minutes ago

Newsenm

ENM News MADRID (AP) — Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez and Antoine Griezmann scored a goal each as Barcelona comfortably beat Alav… https://t.co/3T1Yh9GLTP 38 minutes ago

thomasmarinojr

thomas marino RT @Sportsnet: Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Antoine Griezmann scored a goal each as Barcelona comfortably beat Alaves 4-1 to keep the Span… 57 minutes ago

PrevaPshn

Preva13 @BarcaWorldwide Without Messi, Suarez's all‐time rate (Barça) would be 5.0. His lack of capacity to make simple pas… https://t.co/jbeyLRl7tr 58 minutes ago

Sportsnet

Sportsnet Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Antoine Griezmann scored a goal each as Barcelona comfortably beat Alaves 4-1 to keep… https://t.co/WFshxQhXBN 1 hour ago

Chima_Saboyo

Chimamkpam | #MESSIX MSG on the score sheet again. Club de amigos running rampant. Messi, Suarez, Griezmann till the end of the season… https://t.co/9Z7bz2Izh8 3 hours ago

Messilizer

J. Messi gives Suaréz the penalty, as he and Griezmann were already on the score-sheet. 3 hours ago

RequestABet

Sky Bet #RequestABet @swellaye Your #RequestABet for Messi, Suarez & Griezmann to score is now available on site at 5/1 https://t.co/HPciV6oTNj 5 hours ago

