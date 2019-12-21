'There to judge' - Nuno sends Adama Traore message following Norwich City win

You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources "Been a monster", "Awesome" - These Wolves fans laud star who "Nuno has done some wonders for" These Wolves fans pile the praise on Adama Traore following the 2-1 comeback win over Norwich on Saturday.

Football FanCast 5 days ago



Wolves handed major Adama Traore boost that could give them advantage for Norwich City clash Nuno Espirito Santo's side, currently eighth in the standings, will take on the Canaries at Carrow Road on Saturday as Daniel Farke's side look to climb free...

Walsall Advertiser 1 week ago





Tweets about this