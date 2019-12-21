Global  

Almiron finally scores for Newcastle in 1-0 win over Palace

Seattle Times Saturday, 21 December 2019 ()
NEWCASTLE, England (AP) — Miguel Almiron scored his first goal for Newcastle in his 27th appearance for the club in its 1-0 win over Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Saturday. The Paraguay international, who joined from Major League Soccer team Atlanta in January, swiveled to drive home an 83rd-minute shot to spark wild […]
