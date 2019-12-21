Global  

WR Fuller, RB Hyde active for Texans against Buccaneers

Seattle Times Saturday, 21 December 2019 ()
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Houston receiver Will Fuller and running back Carlos Hyde are active for the Texans against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after being listed as questionable on this week’s injury report. Fuller has been slowed by a hamstring injury while Hyde was limited in practice because of a sore ankle. As expected, Bucs […]
