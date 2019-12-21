Messi, Suárez, Griezmann score as Barcelona routs Alavés Saturday, 21 December 2019 ( 5 hours ago )

MADRID (AP) — Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez and Antoine Griezmann scored a goal each as Barcelona comfortably beat Alavés 4-1 to keep the Spanish league lead on Saturday. Arturo Vidal also netted for Barcelona, which opened a three-point lead over second-place Real Madrid ahead of its home game against Athletic Bilbao on Sunday. Barcelona holds […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Shreyansh RT @Messilizer: Messi gives Suaréz the penalty, as he and Griezmann were already on the score-sheet. 2 minutes ago ENM News MADRID (AP) — Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez and Antoine Griezmann scored a goal each as Barcelona comfortably beat Alav… https://t.co/3T1Yh9GLTP 2 hours ago thomas marino RT @Sportsnet: Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Antoine Griezmann scored a goal each as Barcelona comfortably beat Alaves 4-1 to keep the Span… 2 hours ago Preva13 @BarcaWorldwide Without Messi, Suarez's all‐time rate (Barça) would be 5.0. His lack of capacity to make simple pas… https://t.co/jbeyLRl7tr 2 hours ago Sportsnet Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Antoine Griezmann scored a goal each as Barcelona comfortably beat Alaves 4-1 to keep… https://t.co/WFshxQhXBN 3 hours ago Chimamkpam | #MESSIX MSG on the score sheet again. Club de amigos running rampant. Messi, Suarez, Griezmann till the end of the season… https://t.co/9Z7bz2Izh8 4 hours ago J. Messi gives Suaréz the penalty, as he and Griezmann were already on the score-sheet. 4 hours ago