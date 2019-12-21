Global  

Martin Peters death: Alvin Martin, Steve Bruce and Roy Hodgson lead tributes to England 1966 World Cup hero

talkSPORT Saturday, 21 December 2019 ()
West Ham legend Alvin Martin has paid tribute to the ‘tremendous’ Martin Peters who has died at the age of 76. England World Cup winner Peters, who scored the second goal in the 1966 final, passed away in the early hours of Saturday following a battle with Alzheimer’s disease. Peters was one-third of the famous […]
