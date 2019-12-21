De Bruyne shines, Man City rallies in 3-1 win over Leicester

Saturday, 21 December 2019 ( 2 hours ago )

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester City came from behind to beat Leicester 3-1 on Saturday and look like the team most capable of challenging first-place Liverpool for the Premier League title. The champions were stung by a breakaway goal from Jamie Vardy but, with Kevin De Bruyne pulling the strings at Etihad Stadium, hit back […] 👓 View full article

