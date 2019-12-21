Global  

Inter 4-0 Genoa: Esposito makes history as Lukaku inspires emphatic win

SoccerNews.com Saturday, 21 December 2019 ()
Sebastiano Esposito made history while Romelu Lukaku got two goals and an assist as a depleted Inter thumped Genoa 4-0 at home to ensure they will end 2019 top of Serie A. Inter scored twice in 99 seconds just after the half-hour mark to set up the emphatic win at San Siro on Saturday, Lukaku netting a header […]

The post Inter 4-0 Genoa: Esposito makes history as Lukaku inspires emphatic win appeared first on Soccer News.
