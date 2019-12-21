Global  

Boxing: Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. mocked after embarrassing exit

New Zealand Herald Saturday, 21 December 2019 ()
Boxing: Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. mocked after embarrassing exitJulio Cesar Chavez Jr. has been heavily scrutinised after an embarrassing display during his bout against Daniel Jacobs on Saturday.After a promising start, Chavez surprisingly quit after the fifth round, and was pelted with beer...
