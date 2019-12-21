Boxing: Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. mocked after embarrassing exit Saturday, 21 December 2019 ( 1 hour ago )

Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. has been heavily scrutinised after an embarrassing display during his bout against Daniel Jacobs on Saturday.After a promising start, Chavez surprisingly quit after the fifth round, and was pelted with beer...

Tweets about this Jack Burton RT @BloodyElbow: Video: Crowd riots after Julio Cesar Chavez Jr quits vs. Daniel Jacobs https://t.co/WgQj9xs6ui 7 minutes ago Bloody Elbow Video: Crowd riots after Julio Cesar Chavez Jr quits vs. Daniel Jacobs https://t.co/WgQj9xs6ui 7 minutes ago Poundland Fonzie RT @davesportsgod: I keep reading that JCC was a warrior who would never quit and should be ashamed of his son. But IMHO Senior also had so… 10 minutes ago HAROLD TAYLOR https://t.co/aVLwhwIJ0N ssubscribe to our YouTube channel(Mr. Community)devoted to helping our homeless and less fo… https://t.co/qPUm8WUr32 13 minutes ago Sports News & Videos "Daniel Jacobs reacts to Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. quitting fight, fans trashing ring | Boxing on ESPN" #SportsVideo… https://t.co/cfiaKclfn6 29 minutes ago Nef🐉 RT @chingon_m: Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. when he quits in the middle of a boxing match https://t.co/U7M087vsfK 30 minutes ago Paul Lam 1) Watched a certain boxing head say that Julio Cesar Chavez Jr earned his world title. Not quite the case. Back in… https://t.co/9aShiubOWP 44 minutes ago dave smith I keep reading that JCC was a warrior who would never quit and should be ashamed of his son. But IMHO Senior also h… https://t.co/Ymw3KJxqnY 46 minutes ago