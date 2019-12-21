Global  

Gary Lineker reacts to Liverpool FC’s Club World Cup final win over Flamengo

The Sport Review Saturday, 21 December 2019 ()
Gary Lineker took to social media to react to Roberto Firmino’s extra-time goal as Liverpool FC claimed a 1-0 win over Flamengo in the Club World Cup final in Qatar. Liverpool FC – who lost their previous final appearance in 2005 against Sao Paulo – had plenty of chances to take the lead in normal […]

 Jorge Jesus says the Club World Cup final between his Flamengo and Liverpool involves sides that have rediscovered their former glory.

