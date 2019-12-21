Global  

Liverpool beat Flamengo in extra time to win Club World Cup

France 24 Saturday, 21 December 2019 ()
Roberto Firmino clinched Liverpool’s first Club World Cup title on Saturday, scoring in extra time to seal a 1-0 victory in the final over Flamengo to assert Europe’s footballing dominance over South America.
