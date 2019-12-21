Roberto Firmino Scores Against Flamengo to Crown Liverpool World Champions (Video) Saturday, 21 December 2019 ( 26 minutes ago )

Liverpool have beaten Flamengo in the final of the FIFA Club World Cup after extra-time by 1-0, courtesy of this goal by Roberto Firmino. Fantastic pass from Jordan Henderson, superb piece of play from Sadio Mane, and an ice-cool finish by Firmino to round it off. 🇧🇷 FIRMINO’S GOAL THAT CROWNED #LFC THE CHAMPIONS OF […]



The post Roberto Firmino Scores Against Flamengo to Crown Liverpool World Champions (Video) appeared first on Soccer News.

