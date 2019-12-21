Global  

Roberto Firmino Scores Against Flamengo to Crown Liverpool World Champions (Video)

Saturday, 21 December 2019
Liverpool have beaten Flamengo in the final of the FIFA Club World Cup after extra-time by 1-0, courtesy of this goal by Roberto Firmino. Fantastic pass from Jordan Henderson, superb piece of play from Sadio Mane, and an ice-cool finish by Firmino to round it off. 🇧🇷 FIRMINO’S GOAL THAT CROWNED #LFC THE CHAMPIONS OF […]

The post Roberto Firmino Scores Against Flamengo to Crown Liverpool World Champions (Video) appeared first on Soccer News.
News video: Jurgen Klopp fearful of extra time until Firmino struck late winner

Jurgen Klopp fearful of extra time until Firmino struck late winner 01:11

 Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was fearful his injury-hit squad would be forced to endure unwanted extra time until substitute Roberto Firmino rescued them with another late goal. The Reds boss admits he did not see the Brazil international sweep home in the first minute of added time for a 2-1 win...

