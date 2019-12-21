Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Leicester Tigers 22-31 Exeter: Chiefs earn bonus-point win to move top of Premiership

BBC Sport Saturday, 21 December 2019 ()
Don Armand grabs two tries as Exeter recover from 12 points down to overcome an improved Leicester at Welford Road.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

No Christmas joy for Leicester Tigers as they go down 31-22 to Exeter Chiefs in Gallagher Premiership

No Christmas joy for Leicester Tigers as they go down 31-22 to Exeter Chiefs in Gallagher PremiershipBright start comes to nothing as Exeter turn the tables in the second half at Welford Road
Leicester Mercury

Premiership: Exeter Chiefs beat Saracens 14-7 with superb defensive display

Exeter produce a superb defensive display to beat champions Saracens and return to the top of the Premiership.
BBC Sport


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.