Henderson vows Liverpool will keep improving after Club World Cup glory

SoccerNews.com Saturday, 21 December 2019 ()
Jordan Henderson is keen for Liverpool to keep improving after winning the Club World Cup for the first time with a 1-0 victory over Flamengo in Doha. Reds captain Henderson was in inspirational form as the Premier League leaders became world champions on Saturday, adding to their European crown from June courtesy of an extra-time […]

The post Henderson vows Liverpool will keep improving after Club World Cup glory appeared first on Soccer News.
Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published < > Embed
News video: World champions 'but we want more'

World champions 'but we want more' 02:12

 Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson talks about the feeling of winning their first Club World Cup title after a 1-0 victory over Flamengo.

