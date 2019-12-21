Henderson vows Liverpool will keep improving after Club World Cup glory

Saturday, 21 December 2019 ( 2 hours ago )

Jordan Henderson is keen for Liverpool to keep improving after winning the Club World Cup for the first time with a 1-0 victory over Flamengo in Doha. Reds captain Henderson was in inspirational form as the Premier League leaders became world champions on Saturday, adding to their European crown from June courtesy of an extra-time […]



