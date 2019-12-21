Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

That was the best he has played in a long time – Guardiola marvels at ´fighter´ De Bruyne

SoccerNews.com Saturday, 21 December 2019 ()
Kevin De Bruyne had one of his best games for a long time as Manchester City came from behind to beat Leicester City, according to manager Pep Guardiola. Jamie Vardy’s 17th Premier League goal of the season put the Foxes ahead at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday. But ex-Leicester winger Riyad Mahrez’s deflected shot and […]

The post That was the best he has played in a long time – Guardiola marvels at ´fighter´ De Bruyne appeared first on Soccer News.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Unknownninja110

Unknownninja1 RT @SkillUpYT: I've re-cut my Disco Elysium review so that it's now (mainly) spoiler free. This is undoubtedly the best RPG of 2019 and one… 3 minutes ago

DanielHood4

Daniel Hood @TheSciFiBard @TSamitier @soffibawahab I am shocked, SHOCKED, by this revelation. Final Fantasy 7-10 are some of th… https://t.co/Qncges2enz 9 minutes ago

WtWAnime

😈HASHIRE SHOUKAN YOHANE DATEN❄️ RT @Nunmanji: >If me & people I know can't find a game that does it better that automatically means it's fine to say its the best & I will… 12 minutes ago

SilhouetteLain

Lain Iwakura @pundapundapunda @BryanSolo_1 @Chukkaque @jessacogs yeah i played most of the Shin Megami Tensei stuff I played bac… https://t.co/tB98RJawZH 16 minutes ago

PittPenguin44

Craig RT @DrLabcoatMD: @Mikey51771189 @PittPenguin44 @madchad412 2016, he was good. Maybe 5th best penguin. 2009, you got to be joking. He was th… 18 minutes ago

cathyc808

Catherine Conway Bullseye!! & yep that was the best bull you’ve played #WorldDartsChampionship 18 minutes ago

Tjtrxcxy10

𝔈𝔩-𝔑𝔦𝔫𝔬 RT @oG_EGTx: The BBC have really done their best there to ruin that moment for our club. Iplayer stream ending just as YNWA was being playe… 19 minutes ago

DrLabcoatMD

DrLabcoat @Mikey51771189 @PittPenguin44 @madchad412 2016, he was good. Maybe 5th best penguin. 2009, you got to be joking. He… https://t.co/DwEk148nTo 19 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.