Saturday, 21 December 2019 ( 3 hours ago )

Kevin De Bruyne had one of his best games for a long time as Manchester City came from behind to beat Leicester City, according to manager Pep Guardiola. Jamie Vardy’s 17th Premier League goal of the season put the Foxes ahead at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday. But ex-Leicester winger Riyad Mahrez’s deflected shot and […]



The post That was the best he has played in a long time – Guardiola marvels at ´fighter´ De Bruyne appeared first on Soccer News. 👓 View full article

