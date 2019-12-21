Global  

Blake Wheeler becomes leading scorer in franchise history as Jets blank Wild

CBC.ca Saturday, 21 December 2019 ()
Blake Wheeler had a goal and assist to become the all-time leading scorer in franchise history, Connor Hellebuyck made 31 saves for his third shutout of the season, and the Winnipeg Jets beat the Minnesota Wild 6-0 on Saturday.
