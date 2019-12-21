Global  

Tommy Fury KO: Watch as Tyson Fury’s brother demolishes opponent with first-round knockout in first fight since Love Island

talkSPORT Saturday, 21 December 2019 ()
Tommy Fury scored a quickfire first-round knockout as he returned to boxing after his Love Island spell on Saturday night in London. The brother of ‘lineal’ heavyweight champion Tyson Fury floored Przemyslaw Binienda three times within the opening three minutes, forcing the referee to stop the contest. Tommy Fury was not hanging about 💥 He […]
