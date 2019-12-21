Tommy Fury KO: Watch as Tyson Fury’s brother demolishes opponent with first-round knockout in first fight since Love Island Saturday, 21 December 2019 ( 53 minutes ago )

Tommy Fury scored a quickfire first-round knockout as he returned to boxing after his Love Island spell on Saturday night in London. The brother of ‘lineal’ heavyweight champion Tyson Fury floored Przemyslaw Binienda three times within the opening three minutes, forcing the referee to stop the contest. Tommy Fury was not hanging about 💥 He […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend 1 day ago < > Embed Credit: SWNS STUDIO - Published Love Island's Curtis Pritchard swaps ballet shoes for boxing gloves 02:22 This is the moment Love Island's dancer Curtis Pritchard swapped his dancing shoes for boxing gloves - and FLOORED his opponent in the ring. The reality show contestant made his boxing debut at The Troxy in London, after only taking up the sport this year.Sporting a pair of black and gold boxing... You Might Like

Tweets about this