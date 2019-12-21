LeBron James injury update: Lakers star doubtful vs. Nuggets with thoracic muscle strain

Donald H. Gorbach Lakers injury update: LeBron James, Anthony Davis both expected to play vs. Clippers on Christmas, per report… https://t.co/LfzoQYYPuJ 2 hours ago

NBA River LeBron James listed as doubtful to play vs. Denver Nuggets due to back muscle strain. https://t.co/Ux4zSnLdMA 5 hours ago

USA Sport24 Lakers injury update: LeBron James, Anthony Davis both expected to play vs. Clippers on Christmas, per report - CBS… https://t.co/MWDJY6Xlu4 5 hours ago

NBA River LeBron James and Anthony Davis reportedly practiced on Tuesday and are planning to play against Clippers on Christm… https://t.co/Vu0RIiCgxl 12 hours ago

K Dubb Lakers injury update: LeBron James, Anthony Davis both expected to play vs. Clippers on Christmas, per report https://t.co/HltSBhJZom 14 hours ago

NBA River LeBron James and Anthony Davis reportedly practiced on Tuesday and are planning to play against Clippers on Christm… https://t.co/s7tbFHxqps 23 hours ago