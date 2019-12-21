Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

LeBron James injury update: Lakers star doubtful vs. Nuggets with thoracic muscle strain

CBS Sports Saturday, 21 December 2019 ()
James has yet to miss a game during his 17th NBA season
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

James misses 1st game of season for Lakers

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James won’t play for the Los Angeles Lakers against the Denver Nuggets, the first game he’s missed this season. The 34-year-old...
Seattle Times Also reported by •ESPN

Injured LeBron doubtful for Nuggets on Sunday

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Denver Nuggets due to a thoracic muscle strain in his back.
Reuters


Tweets about this

CoverBooks

Donald H. Gorbach Lakers injury update: LeBron James, Anthony Davis both expected to play vs. Clippers on Christmas, per report… https://t.co/LfzoQYYPuJ 2 hours ago

nbariver

NBA River LeBron James listed as doubtful to play vs. Denver Nuggets due to back muscle strain. https://t.co/Ux4zSnLdMA 5 hours ago

USASport24

USA Sport24 Lakers injury update: LeBron James, Anthony Davis both expected to play vs. Clippers on Christmas, per report - CBS… https://t.co/MWDJY6Xlu4 5 hours ago

nbariver

NBA River LeBron James and Anthony Davis reportedly practiced on Tuesday and are planning to play against Clippers on Christm… https://t.co/Vu0RIiCgxl 12 hours ago

TheReal_KDubb

K Dubb Lakers injury update: LeBron James, Anthony Davis both expected to play vs. Clippers on Christmas, per report https://t.co/HltSBhJZom 14 hours ago

DodgersLakers

└A DODGERS LAKERS NEWS #LAKERS injury update: #LeBronJames, #AnthonyDavis both expected to play vs. #Clippers on #Christmas, per report… https://t.co/k6axfxCZfq 18 hours ago

nbariver

NBA River LeBron James and Anthony Davis reportedly practiced on Tuesday and are planning to play against Clippers on Christm… https://t.co/s7tbFHxqps 23 hours ago

nbariver

NBA River LeBron James and Anthony Davis reportedly practiced on Tuesday and are planning to play against Clippers on Christm… https://t.co/5HHPt06fgy 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.