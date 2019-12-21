North Carolina beats UCLA 74-64 to end 4-game losing streak

Saturday, 21 December 2019 ( 2 days ago )

Armando Bacot had 15 and 12 rebounds, Anthony Harris added 14 points and North Carolina ended a rare four-game losing streak by beating UCLA 74-64 Armando Bacot had 15 and 12 rebounds, Anthony Harris added 14 points and North Carolina ended a rare four-game losing streak by beating UCLA 74-64 👓 View full article

