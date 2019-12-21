|
Luka Doncic reportedly close to signing endorsement deal with Jordan Brand: Three things to know
|
|
Saturday, 21 December 2019 ()
Here's what you need to know about Luka Doncic and Jordan Brand coming together
|
|
Recent related news from verified sources
Sources: Mavs' Doncic near Jordan Brand dealThe Mavs' Luka Doncic is expected to sign a five-year deal with Jordan Brand, sources told ESPN. It will not begin as a signature deal, sources said, but Doncic...
ESPN
You Might Like
Tweets about this