Darts: Fallon Sherrock continues history-making run at world championships

New Zealand Herald Saturday, 21 December 2019 ()
Darts: Fallon Sherrock continues history-making run at world championshipsFallon Sherrock has stunned the world of darts for the second time in a week after defeating the world number 11 at the darts world championships.Sherrock made history by becoming the first woman in history to win a PDC World Championship...
News video: Fallon Sherrock: Women need more chances in darts

Fallon Sherrock: Women need more chances in darts 01:09

 Fallon Sherrock says female darts players need more opportunities as she became the first woman ever to beat a man at the PDC World Darts Championship. The 25-year-old, who was one of only two women in the tournament, defeated Ted Evetts in five sets at Alexandra Palace on Tuesday evening. Report...

