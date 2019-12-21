Darts: Fallon Sherrock continues history-making run at world championships
Saturday, 21 December 2019 () Fallon Sherrock has stunned the world of darts for the second time in a week after defeating the world number 11 at the darts world championships.Sherrock made history by becoming the first woman in history to win a PDC World Championship...
Fallon Sherrock says female darts players need more opportunities as she became the first woman ever to beat a man at the PDC World Darts Championship.
The 25-year-old, who was one of only two women in the tournament, defeated Ted Evetts in five sets at Alexandra Palace on Tuesday evening. Report...