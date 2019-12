Daniel Dubois knocked out Kyotaro Fujimoto in two rounds to end his 2019 in style on Saturday night in London. The highly touted heavyweight prospect added his Japanese foe to his highlight reel by flooring him with a single brutal right hand. Daniel Dubois doing Daniel Dubois things 🤯 This right hand made us feel […]

Tweets about this Dean Sinclair RT @BehindTheGloves: 🗣 “Taking out [EDDIE HEARN HEAVYWEIGHT] would be GREAT ‼️” Daniel Dubois want Dillian Whyte & ANY @EddieHearn heavywe… 6 minutes ago Behind The Gloves 🗣 “Taking out [EDDIE HEARN HEAVYWEIGHT] would be GREAT ‼️” Daniel Dubois want Dillian Whyte & ANY @EddieHearn heav… https://t.co/R90UWMI8i3 14 minutes ago Hershel Pierce Daniel Dubois knocks Kyotaro Fujimoto down with a jab, then out for good with a hard right hand to leave the Japane… https://t.co/yJqsBavkwO 15 minutes ago Super Frankie Lampard RT @SportsInsider: Daniel Dubois knocks Kyotaro Fujimoto down with a jab, then out for good with a hard right hand to leave the Japanese he… 1 hour ago Josée Légaré Daniel Dubois knocks Kyotaro Fujimoto down with a jab, then out for good with a hard right hand to leave the Japane… https://t.co/by4WGGt0H2 1 hour ago Oscar Miller Daniel Dubois KO: Watch as heavyweight prospect scores highlight-reel one-punch knockout of Kyotaro Fujimoto https://t.co/cnHxNAtud4 #boxing 1 hour ago вσχιηg Daniel Dubois KO: Watch as heavyweight prospect scores highlight-reel one-punch knockout of Kyotaro Fujimoto… https://t.co/13CSU5bn4L 2 hours ago Márcio M. Silva Daniel Dubois knocks Kyotaro Fujimoto down with a jab, then out for good with a hard right hand to leave the Japane… https://t.co/1LoS2mchXp 2 hours ago