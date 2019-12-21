Bills torch Patriots with 53-yard TD pass to John Brown Saturday, 21 December 2019 ( 1 hour ago )

Josh Allen delivered a strike that traveled 31 yards in the air to Brown, who took it to the end zone for a Buffalo lead. 👓 View full article

