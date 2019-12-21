Global  

Kevin de Bruyne: Pep Guardiola hails midfielder's performance in Leicester win

BBC Sport Saturday, 21 December 2019 ()
Kevin de Bruyne's "incredible" display in Manchester City's win over Leicester "was the best he has played in a long time", says boss Pep Guardiola.
