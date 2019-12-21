Klopp struggles to put his Liverpool pride into words after Club World Cup triumph

Saturday, 21 December 2019 ( 1 week ago )

Jurgen Klopp paid tribute to his Liverpool team following their Club World Cup triumph over Flamengo, claiming he has difficulty putting his respect for his players into words. Liverpool were pitted against Copa Libertadores champions Flamengo in Saturday’s final in Doha. The score remained goalless at the end of the regulation 90 minutes, but Roberto Firmino finally ended […]



