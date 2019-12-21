Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Klopp struggles to put his Liverpool pride into words after Club World Cup triumph

SoccerNews.com Saturday, 21 December 2019 ()
Jurgen Klopp paid tribute to his Liverpool team following their Club World Cup triumph over Flamengo, claiming he has difficulty putting his respect for his players into words. Liverpool were pitted against Copa Libertadores champions Flamengo in Saturday’s final in Doha. The score remained goalless at the end of the regulation 90 minutes, but Roberto Firmino finally ended […]

The post Klopp struggles to put his Liverpool pride into words after Club World Cup triumph appeared first on Soccer News.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Klopp lost for words after Club World Cup triumph

Klopp lost for words after Club World Cup triumph 00:38

 Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admits he struggled to put his feelings into words after winning the Club World Cup. A Roberto Firmino goal in extra-time gave them a 1-0 victory over Flamengo and secured the one remaining trophy available that they had not previously won. There had been criticism over...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Reds boss Klopp not interested in title talk [Video]Reds boss Klopp not interested in title talk

Jurgen Klopp has dismissed Liverpool’s 13-point lead at the top of the Premier League as “not relevant” after his side maintained their relentless march towards the title with a 4-0 thrashing of..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:50Published

Klopp says playing two games in three days is a 'crime' [Video]Klopp says playing two games in three days is a 'crime'

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has lambasted the Christmas fixture schedule as “criminal” – even though his side are by no means the worst affected. The Premier League leaders travel to..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:36Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Liverpool keep passing tests - Klopp on Reds' first Club World Cup triumph

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp praises his players for "passing test after test" as they become Club World Cup champions for the first time by beating Flamengo.
BBC News

Michael Owen reacts to Liverpool FC’s Club World Cup triumph

Michael Owen took to social media to congratulate Liverpool FC on winning the Club World Cup for the first time in their history on Saturday night. The Reds...
The Sport Review


Tweets about this

UKnewsV

UKnewsV Klopp struggles to put his Liverpool pride into words after Club World Cup triumph https://t.co/YSAZEjLJEX :Auto pickup by wikyou 1 week ago

SportsNewsToda4

Sports News Today Klopp struggles to put his Liverpool pride into words after Club World Cup triumph https://t.co/7FPqwHEdBP https://t.co/Zer3CMrCbQ 1 week ago

KBCCHANNELTV

kbcchanneltv Klopp struggles to put his Liverpool pride into words after Club World Cup triumph https://t.co/J1WYid11TQ https://t.co/7j7XeodJSq 1 week ago

matchcentreng

Matchcentreng Klopp struggles to put his Liverpool pride into words after Club World Cup triumph https://t.co/rhnETIhexD 1 week ago

Sportsgriduk

SportsGridUK Klopp struggles to put Liverpool pride into words after Club World Cup triumph https://t.co/9kf4f7iLRS https://t.co/0swZERqWOV 1 week ago

mykhelcom

myKhel.com Jurgen Klopp struggles to put his Liverpool @LFC pride into words after Club World Cup triumph #LFC #ClubWC… https://t.co/PW6Di4eX1w 1 week ago

shellykend

Shelly Kendrick Klopp struggles to put his Liverpool pride into words after Club World Cup triumph https://t.co/21iYWui62G https://t.co/TWBqb0nJ6z 1 week ago

SK_Football

Sportskeeda Football Liverpool lifted the Club World Cup trophy for the first time on Saturday, leaving Jurgen Klopp amazed by his team'… https://t.co/J0bGFFrEdg 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.