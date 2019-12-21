Saturday, 21 December 2019 ( 1 hour ago )

Sebastiano Esposito spoke of his gratitude to team-mate Romelu Lukaku after his Inter strike partner allowed him to take a penalty he then converted in an historic appearance against Genoa. With Lautaro Martinez suspended amid a host of other absences, 17-year-old Esposito made his first Serie A start for Inter on Saturday in an emphatic 4-0 home […]



The post Esposito grateful to ´fantastic person´ Lukaku for penalty gesture appeared first on Soccer News. 👓 View full article

