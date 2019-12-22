Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Cricket: Black Caps set to dump Jeet Raval for Tom Blundell for Boxing Day test against Australia

New Zealand Herald Sunday, 22 December 2019 ()
Cricket: Black Caps set to dump Jeet Raval for Tom Blundell for Boxing Day test against AustraliaAfter their struggles with the bat in Perth, the Black Caps have indicated they will be making a change at the top of the order for the Boxing Day test against Australia.Tom Blundell has been given the nod to open in today's tour...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

The History of Boxing Day (Boxing Day) [Video]The History of Boxing Day (Boxing Day)

The History of Boxing Day . Relatively unknown in the U.S., Boxing Day is a bank holiday in the U.K. and countries throughout the British Commonwealth, including Canada and Australia. The day has..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:02Published

India-Bangladesh Day-Night test match: Why is a pink ball being used? | Oneindia News [Video]India-Bangladesh Day-Night test match: Why is a pink ball being used? | Oneindia News

In their first Day/Night test match, India Bangladesh are using the pink ball, as opposed to the more common red ball or white ball used in cricket. We de-mystify the pink ball and tell you why it is..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:47Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Cricket: Black Caps batting coach Peter Fulton outlines why batsmen should perform better in Boxing Day test

Cricket: Black Caps batting coach Peter Fulton outlines why batsmen should perform better in Boxing Day testBy Niall Anderson in Melbourne Black Caps batting coach Peter Fulton knows his players need to significantly improve to challenge Australia in the Boxing Day...
New Zealand Herald

Cricket: Black Caps set to face nemesis bowler James Pattinson in Boxing Day test

Cricket: Black Caps set to face nemesis bowler James Pattinson in Boxing Day testJames Pattinson has all but been confirmed to play in the Boxing Day Test against New Zealand starting this Thursday by Australian coach Justin Langer.The sight...
New Zealand Herald

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.