DEKALB, Ill. (AP) — JayQuan McCloud had a career-high 32 points as Green Bay edged past Northern Illinois 85-84 on Saturday. Manny Patterson had 15 points for Green Bay (5-8). Cody Schwartz added 11 points and nine rebounds. Amari Davis had nine rebounds for the visitors. Eugene German had 21 points and six assists for